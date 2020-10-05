Academics flourishes in multidisciplinary setting

Lastly, he says that academic disciplines flourish in a multidisciplinary environment.

Covid-19 has impacted newer and older universities in distinct ways, says Sahil Aggarwal, co-founder & CEO of Sonipat, Haryana-based Rishihood University. “Newer universities like ours are establishing a culture, which requires people to spend time together and learn from each other. It cannot be done online to the same degree. On the positive side, it has created a culture of lifelong learning,” he says.

Another upside of the lockdown has been the usage of technology in education. “Artificial intelligence, in particular, has made it easier to provide personalised learning experiences. Students can learn at own pace and find personal guidance. Even things like improving our language and communication, finding our areas of strength and weakness, etc, are being aided by technology,” Aggarwal says.

He is of the view that, going forward, universities must aspire to help students realise their full potential—not only their intellectual growth, but also emotional, physical and spiritual growth. “This needs a curricular approach that integrates different subjects into a meaningful whole, rather than boxed knowledge in a particular area. The learning environment, including the physical and technology space, should be such that students achieve their full potential through peer interactions, faculty mentorship, projects, extracurricular activities, and so on,” Aggarwal says.

Lastly, he says that academic disciplines flourish in a multidisciplinary environment. For example, the way a child learns can be influenced by the way a learning space is designed. The quality of public health can be improved by the way health guidelines are communicated. “At Rishihood, we use an interdisciplinary curriculum design and delivery method. Some of our courses are taught by faculty coming from different academic areas. Some topics are delivered by industry mentors. Students are encouraged to combine their learning set from different courses and different academic areas to reach new dimensions of knowledge and its application,” he adds.