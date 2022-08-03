Academic Council gives nod to DU’s Competence Enhancement Scheme

University of Delhi (DU), in its Centenary Year is set to launch Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) and implement the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) from the academic year 2022-23, to fulfil the objectives of the NEP. This scheme has also got approval in the Academic Council Meeting of the University today.

The objective of this scheme is also to increase the mobility of the students by giving opportunity to the students admitted in other Universities or Institutions to study one to two courses in a semester without enrolling in any course of DU.

The scheme will be launched early next year (2023) as a part of varsity’s Centenary Celebrations and open for undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses.

The Competition Enhancement Scheme is a scheme that gives an opportunity to individuals from different fields to study in DU to enhance their knowledge and understanding in any subject being taught at Delhi University. This scheme will also provide an opportunity to the students of other universities/institutions to study in some of the DU courses.

According to professor Yogesh Singh, vice chancellor, DU, the purpose of this scheme is to increase efficiency of individuals by providing them with new information. He stated that under this scheme, entrepreneurs will be able to increase their business by acquiring new skills and technology. Likewise, the study of management courses will improve the managerial skills of the lower and middle level management personnel. Those who could not acquire the requisite qualification earlier due to socio-economic conditions or any shortage during that time, they will be able to fulfil their dreams of getting higher education from this scheme.

Singh further added that senior citizens would continue to play important roles by enhancing their qualifications, knowledge and skills under this scheme and will upgrade themselves in using modern tools instead of traditional system.

On the eligibility front, DU VC mentioned that any person who fulfils the specified minimum eligibility criteria and essential conditions, if any, for an existing course can register for that course. However, admission will be based on the availability of seats and on the basis of merit. “The number of seats in a course available for this scheme will be up to a maximum of 10% of the total strength of the class in that course. There will be a supernumerary provision of these 10% seats in the course,” Singh said.

The registration for any course will be done on the basis of merit. A candidate who is already enrolled as a regular student or an employed personnel in any other University/Institution will have to take NOC from the parent University or Institution or his orher employer, as the case may be, and submit it at the time of registration in DU. The registration of candidates for the specific course will be valid for that semester only.

Students who fail to pass or complete a course will have to re-register in the course if they want to earn credits from such course and obtain the relevant certificate. A candidate will be allowed to register for a maximum of two courses or eight credits in a semester. The teaching or instruction will be provided in the same mode and medium as available to the regular students and the evaluation pattern for these candidates will also be the same as that of the regular students.

The fee payable to the candidates who register for such course(s) shall be determined by the University from time to time in line with the operational and functional requirements. The candidates registered for one to two courses will be awarded a certificate after the completion of the course as per the prescribed norms of the University and his earned credit will be transferred to his/her account in the Academic Bank of Credit.

Also read: Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 will generate more human resource, says union edu min

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn