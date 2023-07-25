Academic bank of credit, multiple entry and exit option in line with NEP implemented in IIT Hyderabad

In the run-up to the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to be commemorated later this weekend, the heads of higher education institutes shared the achievements and the highlights of the journey of implementation of NEP so far with the media.

The Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, BS Murthy said that the institute pioneered the introduction of Fractal Academics, courses with credits ranging from 0.5 to three, which enables students to have breadth and depth in the subjects of their interest. He said that the curriculum in all UG programmes has 10% liberal arts incorporated and the students can also earn credits from outside the institute.

Murthy said that in order to encourage entrepreneurship leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the IIT- H is supporting innovations by the students through BUILD (Bold and Unique Ideas Leading Development) projects and providing a semester break with six credits to students to pursue such innovations. Technology Research Park (TRP) for industries and Technology Incubation Park (TIP) for Startups with 150,000 sqft of space each have been created in IIT Hyderabad to encourage innovation with Industry support, the director informed.

Speaking about the implementation of NEP in the University of Hyderabad, the vice chancellor, B. Jagdeeshwar Rao said that the scheme of Academic Bank of Credits has begun. Multiple Entry and Exit facility is being implemented for 19 Integrated Masters’ programmes, he shared. Regulations for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously have been adopted and the University is offering 14 diploma courses through Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning, Rao informed. In line with the multi-disciplinary approach delineated in NEP, the University of Hyderabad has introduced new courses like -Introduction to Gender Studies, Value Based Education, NGOs and Nation Building, among others.

Furthermore, the joint director of the Regional Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of Telangana state, Vidyanad stated that as the NEP emphasises the integration of vocational education into general education the institute is working towards providing students with both academic and practical skills. Vidyanand informed that under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2022-23), schools, higher education institutions, colleges, universities, institutions of national repute among others are being on-boarded as ‘Skill Hubs’, leveraging their existing infrastructure and domain experience to provide quality training under PMKVY.

Today, there are close to 1000 Skill Hubs with one lakh candidates enrolled in them, he shared. About 2000 institutions have been allocated targets, including institutions of national repute such as IITs, IIITs, NITs, and central universities. ISM Dhanbad and IIT Guwahati have already started training in Assistant Mine Surveyor, Green House Operator, Self Employed Tailor, Social Media Associate job roles.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam which will coincide with the 3rd anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, on 29th July 2023 at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The two-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The Prime Minister will be launching various initiatives on the occasion.

A two day event in New Delhi will include sixteen sessions. Discussions will be held on Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group (SEDG), National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), Indian knowledge System, Creating Synergy between education and Skilling Future of Work, Internationalisation of Education, among others.