ABVP urges UGC and NTA to release CUET-UG results immediately.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called on the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to promptly release the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, emphasising that any further delays would have a negative impact on the academic progress of numerous universities. The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance examination in the country in terms of the number of applicants, and its second edition took place in May and June, according to an official statement.

The NTA, responsible for conducting the exam, had previously released provisional answer keys earlier this month. The ABVP, an organisation affiliated with the RSS, expressed concern that universities are already facing delays in their academic sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They warned that any additional delays in announcing the results would create further obstacles for the upcoming sessions in various universities, as per the statement.

Yagywalkya Shukla, the organisation’s national general secretary, highlighted that a large number of universities are dependent on CUET-UG for admissions and added it is crucial that the results are announced soon.

“During the previous academic session, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes continued until December, and this year such a situation should not arise. Admission procedures should be completed within a definite time frame in all universities across the country and classes should commence as per the predetermined schedule,” she said.

With inputs from PTI.