Aatmnirbhar Bharat, NEP only way to achieve $5 trillion economy target, says union minister Choubey

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey while addressing an event, said that Aatmnirbhar Bharat and National Education Policy (NEP) are the only way to achieve the $5 trillion economy target in India. “The way to success is through education, as the country celebrates the 75 years of Amrit Mahotsav, we are reaching a new height with the new education policy which will help our youth of the country and we will achieve the $5 trillion economy target by 2025,” Choubey said during the Summit India, Aatmnirbhar, Ki Bhagedari- National Awards for achievers event.

Further, Shyam Jaju, chairperson, Summit India, said that Aatmnirbhar Bharat, is an important step towards India’s growth infrastructure. “It is imperative to take forward the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our central government has introduced various schemes and policies, such as Make in India, Startup India, Skill India and many more, which helps in achieving the $5-trillion economy goal by 2025.

He further added that the aim of Summit India is to increase the awareness about these government schemes and policies. “We will reach out to the masses at the grass root level and make it successful, this will further create job opportunities and people will start becoming self reliant, when people will start becoming self reliant on a large scale, the dream of Aatmnirbhar Bharat will be achieved,” he said.

Furthermore, Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairperson of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and Mahesh Verma, secretary general, Summit India, also talked about making India self reliant.

According to the official statement, Summit India is a registered trust chaired by Shyam Jaju, Indian politician and former national vice president, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), in association with AICTE. Together they hosted the event, Aatmnirbhar Bharat ki Bhagedari to celebrate the 75 years of the progressive India. During the event, Summit India felicitated some of the Aatmnirbhar national heroes with the National Achievers award 2022 for their achievements and their excellence in the field of education, science and technology, medical science, philosophy, and positive attitude.

Also Read: Learner’s Park; Shobhit Mathur of Rishihood University on pros and cons in India’s education system

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn