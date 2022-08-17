AAP to provide free and quality education if elected in Gujarat, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced free and quality education to all students in government schools in the state and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to the official statement, Kejriwal asserted that enhancing education quality of state-run schools will help eradicate poverty. He said it is possible to secure the future of 53 lakh students who attend government schools in Gujarat like he has done with 18 lakh pupils going to such institutes in Delhi, where his party AAP is in power.

“All those born in Gujarat will get free and quality education. We will not force anybody. If parents have money, they can send their kids to private schools. But if they do not have money, we will not let the lack of money come in the way of good education for their kids. We will provide the best education for free,” the AAP convener said.

Further, Kejriwal promised to improve the infrastructure of existing government schools and set up a large number of new ones across the state if his party comes to power after the Assembly polls due by the year-end.

An AAP government will also end the practice of private schools selling textbooks and uniforms to students as they have made this a separate business, the statement added.

“All private schools will be audited and those who have collected a lot of money will have to return them (to parents). If a school intends to raise fees, it will have to get permission from the government. No school will have the permission to raise fees unlawfully,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal, during his earlier visits to Gujarat, had announced a host of pre-poll guarantees related to electricity, jobs, unemployment allowance, women and tribals, among others, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI

