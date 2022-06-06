Aakash+BYJU’S announces to appoint Rahul Kumar as head product management

Aakash + BYJU’S has appointed Rahul Kumar as head, product management of the company. In his role, Rahul will be responsible for leading the overall product function across product management, design, analytics and product operations and will help in building culture and scaling products to better learning experiences and outcomes for millions of students. He will be reporting to Pradeep Kumar Singh, chief technology officer, Aakash+BYJU’S.

Prior to joining Aakash + BYJU’S, Rahul worked as associate vice president and head of product at Bharti Airtel. He has also worked with HT Media Group as chief product officer and led the overall product function across group companies such as digital media, print media, entertainment, and digital businesses.

During his 16 years of experience, he has held leadership positions across multiple organizations such as Cars24, Rivigo, Times Internet and Mindtree among others.

Aakash+BYJU’S claims to have more than 285 branches at present. It claims to employ around 8000 people and has over 3.30 lakh students from across the country through direct and digital classrooms.

