Aakash BYJU’s launches National Talent Hunt Exam, ANTHE 2023

Aakash BYJU’s, test preparation service provider, has launched the 14th edition of Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2023. The flagship annual scholarship exam provides the chance for grades seven to 12 students to unleash their potential with up to 100% scholarships and cash awards.

ANTHE scholarship recipients can enroll in Aakash and receive expert guidance and mentorship to prepare for various exams, including NEET, JEE, state CETs, School/Board exams, and competitive scholarships like NTSE and Olympiads, an official release said.

This year the company has announced to give a chance to 100 students from various grades to win a five-day all-expenses paid trip to a National Science Expedition.

“ANTHE has been the catalyst in fulfilling the aspirations of lakhs of students by bridging the gap between dreams and capabilities. Since its inception in 2010, we have strived to extend our coaching opportunities to deserving students nationwide, breaking barriers of location. ANTHE opens doors for students to prepare for NEET and IIT-JEE exams at their own pace, wherever they may be. We anticipate strong participation in ANTHE 2023 and remain steadfast in our mission of propelling students closer to a promising future,” Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), said.

ANTHE 2023 will take place from October 7-15, 2023, in both online and offline modes across 26 states and union territories in India. In addition to scholarships of up to 100%, top scorers will also receive cash awards. ANTHE online will be held between 10:00 AM – 09:00 PM during all exam days, while the offline exams will be conducted on October 8 and 15, 2023 in two shifts: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM and 04:00 PM–05:00 PM at all 315 plus centers of Aakash BYJU’S across the country. Students can choose a one-hour slot convenient to them.

ANTHE will be a one-hour test carrying a total of 90 marks and comprising 40 multiple-choice questions based on the grade and stream aspirations of students. For grades seven to nine students, the questions will cover subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For grade 10 students aspiring for medical education, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability, while for engineering aspirants of the same class, the questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability. Similarly, for grades 11 and 12 students who aim for NEET, questions will cover Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, while for engineering aspirants they will cover Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The last date for submitting the enrolment form for ANTHE 2023 is three days before the commencement of the online exam and seven days before the offline exam. The exam fee is Rs 100 for offline mode and free for online mode.

Results for ANTHE 2023 will be declared on October 27, 2023, for grade 10 students, November 03, 2023, for grades seven to nine, and November 08, 2023, for grades 11 and 12 students. The results will be available on Aakash BYJU’s website.