Aagam, an educational OTT platform partners with Santy Tutorials; aims to unlock new learning opportunities

The objective of this partnership is to introduce a personalised approach to home tutoring and online tuition for students worldwide.

Written by FE Education
Aagam, an education Over The Top (OTT) platform, has collaborated with Santy Tutorials to integrate IB and CIE curricula into their platform. The objective of this partnership is to introduce a personalised approach to home tutoring and online tuition for students worldwide, according to an official release.

Aagam aims to eliminate distractions and promote effective content consumption, learning and application. Previously, the platform required students to watch educational content for exposure before engaging in detailed learning with teachers, culminating in knowledge application through examinations. However, this approach incurred high costs in producing premium and monetizable video content. To tackle this challenge, Aagam has joined forces with Santy Tutorials to adopt a cost-effective reverse approach: apply, learn and watch, the release mentioned.

“Santy Tutorials is known for home tutoring and has earned a reputation for providing services to children of prominent industrialists, Bollywood celebrities, politicians and other notable individuals. With a team of over 120 tutors proficient in teaching a wide range of subjects, Santy Tutorials brings strength and immense value to Aagam’s partnership,” Rohit Jain, founder, CEO, Aagam, said. 

Under this partnership, Aagam aims to initially provide students with question banks and worksheets. As students tackle these questions, they may encounter doubts for which the OTT platform will offer personalised content, aiming to address their queries within six hours, as per the release.

“Currently, we have an expansive team of 100 plus teachers teaching across four countries. Our partnership with Aagam is in tandem with the company’s expansion goals. Through Aagam’s partnership, resources and technology, we look ahead to going worldwide and making tutoring available across the globe.Kirtan Savla, managing director, Santy Tutorials, said. 

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 14:00 IST

