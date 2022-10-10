AAFT Online announces addition of 10 new programmes to equip students with industry skills

Ed-tech platform, Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) Online, has announced to add 10 new programmes to its existing portfolio which include retail management, film production and healthcare courses. The aim of the programmes is to equip students with skills in demand in the industry.

According to the official statement, the programmes are curated by industry experts and academicians in the field of media, journalism, fashion design, animation and VFX, advertising, photography, lifestyle, cinema, and performing arts.

The statement said the pedagogical approach of these courses provide benefits such as one-on-one mentorship sessions, practical exposure through assignments and projects, up-to-date content, dedicated placement support, and interactions with experts from across the globe.

“At AAFT online, we want to revamp traditional teaching methods and introduce creative upskilling courses to enable students with the right skills through sufficient training, guidance, and opportunities to advance their careers. Our courses are designed keeping in mind international standards, ensuring that our students can excel in the world market,” Mohit Marwah, co-founder, co-CEO, AAFT Online, said.

Further, the statement mentioned that the platform plans to expand its presence in the national and international markets to give its students global exposure and better career prospect to choose from.

“Our objective is to reach out to the international community, add value to it, and change the way things have been traditionally taught. We look forward to maintaining our momentum,” Akshay Marwah, co-founder, co-CEO, AAFT Online, said.

