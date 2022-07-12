AAFT Group launches its start-up venture AAFT Online

AAFT Group, has launched its start-up venture, AAFT Online, under the able leadership of Akshay and Mohit Marwah. AAFT online offers fashion, photography, design, interior design, music, jewellery design and other non-conventional courses. The platform’s goal is to reimagine the education system by offering a tech-led platform with an array of courses backed by the legacy brand and its trusted partners.

The platform has also introduced exclusive AAFT Online locations in Gurugram, Noida, and Mumbai. The platform claims to have attracted students from across the globe, including Australia, Malaysia, UAE, Singapore, Malawi, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

“We intend to sustain this momentum by introducing new and exciting courses and sessions with the most renowned industry leaders. We are also eyeing key collaborations to expand our footprint and create a base of creative professionals nurtured by AAFT Online worldwide,” Mohit Marwah, co-founder and co-CEO, AAFT Online, said.

AAFT Online currently boasts more than 130 expert speakers delivering 50 live sessions spanning 200 hours every week. In 2022, the platform expects 3X growth in learners and 20X growth in users. To meet the fast-growing demand for non-conventional courses, the platform has launched new programs in fashion, music, and event management with exciting options like filmmaking in the pipeline. Currently, Interior design is topping the charts as the platform’s most sought-after course.

“From jewellery design to music to photography, we offer courses across almost all creative domains. We’ll continue to add new courses like filmmaking to our portfolio to help students and professionals materialize their dream careers,” Akshay Marwah, co-founder and co-CEO, AAFT Online, added.

Read also: Delhi University Executive Council urges VC to amend new curriculum