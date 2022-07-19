Aadhar Card will be ‘mandatory’ for all EWS admissions at Delhi’s private schools from next academic session

If you are looking for your little one’s admission to Delhi’s private schools under the EWS category, this news is beneficial for you.

From the next academic session, Aadhar Card will be mandatory for applying for admissions to Delhi private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG) and children With special needs (CWSN) categories.

Delhi government’s Directorate of Education has claimed that the mandate will be implemented from the academic session 2023-2024 for the eligible candidates.

Private Schools are required to reserve 25% of seats in their entry-level classes for admission of students from these categories as per the provisions of the Right to Education Act. The admissions are led by the Directorate of Education (DoE) through an online application process, following which seats are allotted through a centralised draw of lots.

So, as far, it has been optional for candidates to provide Aadhaar card details during online applications. Now, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has stated that the Aadhaar card is a “must” for a “fair, transparent, uniform and hassle-free admission process”.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), many applicants used to fill up the application form by fudging personal details to increase the probability of their selection in the computerised lottery. The department has noticed that some applicants got admissions to multiple schools because of this manipulation.

According to the Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, the requirement of production of an original Aadhaar card at the time of verification of the details filled in the application form before school authorities do not infringe/affect the right of the applicant rather it aims to protect the right of deserving, an eligible candidate under the above said category to avail the above said beneficial scheme of admission and will be in the interest of the society at the large.

The circular also states that the Aadhaar card details will not be shared with anyone or any agency like biometric information.