A total of 39% teachers adopted technology for first time during pandemic, says research by Navneet TopTech

In a survey conducted by Navneet TopTech, a total of 39% of the teachers interviewed said they adopted technology to teach for the first time during the pandemic, while 64% said technology could be used to diversify learning, revealed a survey by Navneet TopTech. It further added that 24% teachers said it helped achieve better learning outcomes.

As a part of the survey, 321 (teachers and principals) of CBSE schools across North, West and South India were interviewed. ‘Project Granth,’ a research project conducted by Navneet TopTech, a digital education company which provides e-learning solutions to schools and students, was aimed at understanding the changing dynamics in the education sector pre and post the pandemic.

The research revealed that 43% of teachers believe that there will be a fundamental shift in the teaching and learning methods post the pandemic. Furthermore, 39% of the teachers interviewed adopted technology to teach for the first time during the pandemic, it added. 64% said technology could be used to diversify learning and 24% said it helped achieve better learning outcomes, the survey showed.

The research showed that the pandemic exposed many teachers to digital content for the first time. While 27% used digital content to teach in the pandemic, 62% said that they wanted to continue using digital solutions post pandemic as well.

“Using online tools for assessment: there is a heightened interest in using online assessment tools with 14% of the teachers using such tools for the first time during the pandemic. When asked about the purpose of assessment, 68% of respondents said it helps them identify conceptual understanding, 15% to measure knowledge gaps, 11% to encourage student reflection and 6% to evaluate pedagogy efficiency. Newer formats of assessment were also seen gaining popularity with 84% respondents preferring project work to assess student performance,” the survey revealed.

In terms of virtual labs and simulations, the survey said that as teaching transitioned online most schools struggled to continue experiential methods of education. “This led to a rising need for virtual labs and simulation tools. During the pandemic 36% shared videos of themselves conducting experiments and 15% used some kind of simulation labs,” it added.

“Post pandemic is going to be an interesting time for education with technology driving innovation and adoption of new pedagogical methods. Schools are betting big on technology with 2% of the schools having developed their own software such as enterprise resource planning and learning management systems,” Harshil Gala, chief executive officer, Navneet TopTech, said.

