A school for better health

By Abhinay Kumar

Covid-19 and extreme climate change events have taught us that public health and planetary health go hand in hand. With an aim to research on both, Ahmedabad University launched the School of Public Health on April 18.

“The school will attempt to foster better health through education and research,” said Pankaj Chandra, vice-chancellor, Ahmedabad University. “It will aim to inculcate teaching and research in one of the most critical areas of our time.”

Prof Kaumudi Joshipura has been named the dean of the School of Public Health. With an experience of over 30 years and a Doctor of Science in Epidemiology at Harvard University, US, she said the School of Public Health will be built on Ahmedabad University’s vision of interdisciplinary programmes.

“Our focus will be to improve human and planetary health locally, nationally and globally,” she said. “We will have government and corporate cooperation in implementation of research.”

Sanjay Lalbhai, the chancellor of Ahmedabad University, added that even though the government is playing a key role in boosting health, the spending on health is low. “Pushing all the problems to the government will not help. Private institutions need to step in,” he said.

“Challenges in the health sector are immense, but new technologies can help us deliver effective healthcare to all.”While the school hasn’t yet finalised what courses or degrees it will offer, “but we will definitely be researching about complex health issues,” Prof Joshipura said.