  • MORE MARKET STATS

A scholarship for girl students

Winnie Sun Scholarship 2022 to facilitate higher education for girls

Written By Vikram Chaudhary
Under this, the foundation will provide financial assistance to girl students from families where the combined family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.
Under this, the foundation will provide financial assistance to girl students from families where the combined family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

The Lotus Petal Foundation, a Gurugram-based NGO, has inviting applications for the Second Winnie Sun scholarship, which provides an opportunity to meritorious girl students from financially-challenged backgrounds and above 18 years of age who aspire for higher education in medicine, engineering, nursing and pharmacy.

Under this, the foundation will provide financial assistance to girl students from families where the combined family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Applications are open till January 31, 2022, and students must have completed grade X with minimum 70 percentile and appeared in grade XII from a recognised state or central board to qualify for this scholarship; students from the reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) have a mark-off of 60% in grades X and XII.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
DU decides to increase university development feeDU fee