A scholarship for girl students

Winnie Sun Scholarship 2022 to facilitate higher education for girls

The Lotus Petal Foundation, a Gurugram-based NGO, has inviting applications for the Second Winnie Sun scholarship, which provides an opportunity to meritorious girl students from financially-challenged backgrounds and above 18 years of age who aspire for higher education in medicine, engineering, nursing and pharmacy.

Under this, the foundation will provide financial assistance to girl students from families where the combined family income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Applications are open till January 31, 2022, and students must have completed grade X with minimum 70 percentile and appeared in grade XII from a recognised state or central board to qualify for this scholarship; students from the reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) have a mark-off of 60% in grades X and XII.