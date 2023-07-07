A new era of learning begins as NCERT unveils NEP-alined textbooks for grades 1 and 2

Students in grade one and two will have new books to study from starting 2023-24 academic year, as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a fresh set of textbooks based on the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage ( NCF-FS) 2022.

In a major feat towards achieving goals set under the National Education Policy (NEP), NCERT has released Mridang for English, Joyful-Mathematics and Anadmay-Ganit for Maths, and Sarangi for Hindi with a focus on play-based learning at the foundation level. “Play is at the core of these new generation textbooks, which will motivate children to learn with interest and joy. These will be helpful in the holistic development of children and ensure joyful learning at the foundational stage, as envisaged by NEP-2020,” Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan said while launching the textbooks at the 58th Meeting of the General Council of NCERT on Tuesday.

The launch marks the beginning of a new era of learning as the updated NCERT textbooks have been introduced after a gap of over 20 years post the roll-out of previous National Policy on Education (1986).

The new NCERT textbooks for grade – one and two are not the only first in line. Books from grades three to 12 have also been finalised and will be rolled out from the next academic year. These book will be available in all scheduled Indian languages initially in digital form and gradually in physical form.

Meanwhile, the government is working on handholding the District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) to equip teachers in successfully transacting the newly designed curriculum in schools. “Teacher training is key for achieving quality and all the teachers at the foundational stage should be trained on priority basis to achieve curricular goals,” Pradhan said.