A first in over five decades: PM to be chief guest at AMU’s centenary celebrations

Updated: Dec 19, 2020 8:03 PM

A university official on Saturday said Modi will release a special postal stamp to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the virtual centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday, the first time in over five decades that a PM will attend an AMU event.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also join the event via videoconferencing. Extending gratitude to Modi, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said the AMU community is thankful to the PM for accepting the invitation to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university.

The last time a PM attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited AMU four times. He visited the first time in 1948, when he an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.

