A career in clinical anatomy

By Lauren Clunie

An MSc Clinical Anatomy course focuses on the scientific study of tissue structures, organ systems, and complete bodies, as well as the dynamics of these structures. Regional and gross anatomy, neuroanatomy, embryology, histology, and radiology are all covered in the course. This program is equipped to imbue knowledge of the medical body and the structural and functional changes that may occur in clinical conditions. Therefore, it provides a solid foundation for trainee clinicians, physician assistants, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals.

What is MSc in Clinical Anatomy?

MSc in Clinical Anatomy is a postgraduate degree spanning one to two years, depending on the institution. It is the study of the functions and structures of the human body. Specialisation in this field includes gross anatomy, developmental anatomy (embryology), microanatomy (cell biology/histology) and neurobiology. The minimum requirement to become eligible for the course is a bachelor’s degree in anatomy from a recognized institute. Additionally, candidates from a related discipline are also eligible to apply for this program should they have sufficient experience in the basic anatomical sciences. Admission is granted based on a candidate’s performance in relevant entrance examinations and subsequent counselling stages.

The course prepares students to pursue a variety of options in health care and medicine, including patient care and illness prevention, as well as public health, teaching, and research. Additionally, it is beneficial to pursue further studies such as MPhil and PhD in a related field. It allows students to improve their knowledge and investigative abilities by engaging in projects in many areas of anatomical sciences, critical evaluations of literature, material collecting (field, experimental, or literature), data processing, analysis, and assessment.

Scope of Clinical Anatomy in India and Abroad

There are numerous opportunities available to students who have completed their studies in the discipline of anatomy. There are several job opportunities available both within India and in foreign nations. Doctors are in high demand as new technology, ailments, and medications enter the market on a day-to-day basis. Post-graduates in MSc (Clinical Anatomy) can apply for research-based as well as teaching-related jobs. Degree holders in this field can apply for related jobs in hospitals, health care centres, medical laboratories, diagnostic clinics, and educational institutions, in both the private and public sector. Upon the completion of the MSc Clinical Anatomy course, students can find job scope in areas like professor, personal trainer, massage therapist, nurse, data scientist, medical laboratory technician, and physical therapist assistant, in settings such as, hospitals, medical labs, private clinics, community healthcare services, defence services, medical writings, medical technology, etc.

Best Countries Offering Job Opportunities for Clinical Anatomy Experts

There are so many benefits to studying anatomy overseas. Not only will you have more programs and exotic locations to choose from, but you’ll also learn from international experts and significantly boost your employability prospects. Few of the countries who offer best job opportunities includes United Kingdom, United States of America, Malaysia, Grenada, China

Average Salary

The initial salary for said positions in government organisations in India varies between Rs.2, 00,000 to Rs. 6, 00,000 annually. However, one can expect to find an increase in the salary structure as their experience progresses. The scope for similar roles abroad is preferable as one can expect to receive higher wages as compared to India. In the US, top earners in the field make up to 75, 00,000 in a year.

The author is a lecturer at Hull York Medical School, University of Hull, UK.

Read Also: Survey reveals schools should start offering online classes if district Covid-19 TPR cases crosses 5%, says 63% parents