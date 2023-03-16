905 teacher posts vacant in 54 schools across 2 districts in Gujarat

The Gujarat state Assembly has been informed that 54 government primary schools in two districts of the state have only one teacher each, while over 900 teacher positions remain vacant. The government has assured that efforts are underway to ensure that students in state-run schools receive quality education, according to an official statement.

Hemant Ahir, MLA, Aam Aadmi Party, raised concerns about the shortage of teachers in Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts. In response, Kuber Dindor, education minister, revealed that out of the 54 government primary schools in these districts, each school only has one teacher, according to an official statement. Among these 54 schools, 46 are located in Devbhumi Dwarka district while the remaining eight are in Jamnagar’s neighboring district. Posts of teachers are lying vacant because of their transfer out of these districts or retirement, Dindor added.

A total of 905 teacher positions in government-run, granted, and non-granted primary schools in Jamnagar (330 positions) and Devbhumi Dwarka (575 positions) are currently vacant, according to the minister. The BJP government is implementing various measures to ensure that no student misses out on education due to the lack of teachers. The recruitment process for teachers in government schools is currently underway, the minister stated.

To prevent any negative impact on students’ education, the state government has employed “pravasi” (visiting) teachers in schools that are facing a shortage until a permanent teacher is appointed, according to Dindor. As a temporary arrangement, 102 visiting teachers were appointed in Jamnagar, and 256 were appointed in Devbhumi Dwarka, as per the minister’s statement.

