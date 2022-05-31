90+ My Tuition App launches hybrid tuition classes in Kerala and Bengaluru

90+ My Tuition App, has announced the launch of hybrid tuition classes in Kerala and Bengaluru to provide a visual learning experience with live teacher support. In hybrid classes, students will be able to memorise topics by watching animated video classes, and clear their doubts with the help of a live teacher.

The services will be provided only in Kerala and Bengaluru for the time being, with around 100 hybrid tuition centres. By FY 2023-24, the company intends to open 100 tuition centres across the country, focussing on Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. Students from the state and CBSE boards will attend the hybrid centres, where they will be taught in their native languages and English.

“Through its quality-affordable tuition classes, 90+ My Tuition App is determined to assist students in achieving 90+ marks. We have all the syllabus-based content with us as an animated video class, which will assist students in improving their grades, but some students require additional attention to clear their doubts. We understand many people still feel more confident with in-person classes. Following this, we have decided to launch hybrid classes. Our model is 75% video content and 25% live interactions. Parents are more attracted to hybrid models, and we can ensure the student’s progress by the live evaluation,” Vingish Vijay, founder and curator, 90+ My Tuition App, said.

Recently, 90+ My Tuition App had also launched a ‘Campus Connect’ program to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to BTech and MBA students.

Read also: M3M Foundation launches iMpower Academy for Skills, aims to train 10,000 Haryana youth