90+ My Tuition App launches ‘College Connect’, to provide entrepreneurial opportunities for college students

Ed-tech platform 90+ My Tuition App has launched ‘College Connect’ initiative which targets MBA and Btech students to help them start their entrepreneurial journey.

As part of the College Connect initiative, the company would assist new graduates with resources to assist to accomplishing their goals. The programme would be taken to different colleges whereby students would be enrolled in the programme by participating in a contest.

“Considering the innovative difference that millennials bring anywhere they go, we felt that creating entrepreneurial opportunities for them is extremely important in order to support them in bringing a noticeable difference to the society. 90+ My Tuition App aspires to provide all of these dreamers the chance to realise their ambitions,” Smijay Gokuldasan, CEO, 90+ My Tuition App said.

The initiative is in line with 90+ connect, an initiative of 90+ My Tuition App launched in February 2022, that targeted young individuals currently working in the ed-tech space with entrepreneurial aspirations. The company has decided to launch the College Connect programme based on the positive feedback received for 90+ connect while on their mission of creating EduPreneurs. The pilot of the programme has already begun with a few colleges and seen participation from multiple numbers of students.

90+ My Tuition App is an ed-tech startup founded by Vingish Vijay in 2018 with the aim of educating India affordably. The company offers Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and 14 state board curriculum tuition and has expanded its services to CBSE students in the GCC nations.

