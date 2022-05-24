85% Indians consider gamified apps as better language learning tool, reveals Duolingo survey

In a recent survey by Duolingo, over 95% of respondents agreed that mixing fun with education helped them learn better. Subsequently, 85% respondents labelled gamified apps a better language learning tool than physical classrooms.

According to the survey, the availability and accessibility of smartphones has mobilised the use of gamification in teaching and learning. The survey also shows that gamification apps has enhanced the process of language learning.

“Gamification is not just a Gen-X approach for learning, but transcends generations. We believe that learning should be an enjoyable process and continue to actively innovate game-based aids for teaching and learning,” Karandeep Singh Kapany, country marketing manager, Duolingo India, said.