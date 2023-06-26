scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

81% of edtech platform users face refund, trust issues, reveals LocalCircles survey

As per report, 32% of users have faced issues with BYJU’S, 10% each with Unacademy and Udemy, 3% each with Vedantu and Simplilearn and 2% with Physics Wallah.

Written by PTI
The survey received around 32,000 responses but the number of responses varied from question to question.
The survey received around 32,000 responses but the number of responses varied from question to question.

Around 81% of people surveyed have faced issues around fee refund, trust, transparency and others from edtech platforms, according to online survey platform LocalCircles.

The survey conducted between February 16 and June 15, 2023, found that 32% of users have faced issues with BYJU’S, 10% each with Unacademy and Udemy, 3% each with Vedantu and Simplilearn and 2% with Physics Wallah, LocalCircles said in a report.

“81% of online education platform users surveyed indicated that they had faced one or more issues in the last 24 months,” LocalCircles said.

Also Read

The survey received around 32,000 responses but the number of responses varied from question to question. The query around the kind of issues that edtech users face received nearly 12,000 responses comprising issues around teaching staff changes/ effectiveness issues, refund issues, and trust issues like false promises and transparency issues.

Also Read

In response to the survey, a Physics Wallah spokesperson said that the company is fully committed to ensuring student satisfaction and swiftly resolving any issues they encounter.

“With an exceptional success rate of over 99 percent in resolving student tickets over the past 12 months, we prioritise providing timely responses to cater to students’ needs,” the spokesperson said.

More Stories on
edtech
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 11:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS