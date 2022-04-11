80% students dealing with exam stress, 30% worried about career choices; reveals data by Filo app

Live tutoring app Filo has released insights on how class 10 and 12 students are preparing for CBSE and ICSE board examinations by managing their studies, difficult subjects and focusing on critical topics.

The insights have been concluded by analysing usage patterns and queries, asked by over 5 lakh students of class 10 and 12 on the Filo app over the last 15 days. Filo’s analysis records that 80% of students are dealing with exam pressure and are looking for tips to prepare at the last minute, time management, and preparation anxiety whereas 30% students are concerned about career choices seeking support from tutors and mentors.

The details of the findings also include on average, students are spending four to five every week to solve their queries on the Filo app. Students from tier 2 cities are spending 20% more time on the app for exam preparation as compared to their counterparts from tier 1 cities. Over 70% students on the app come hails from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns across India like Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Kota, Srinagar, and Bhopal while 25% students are from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. This difference could be because of the access to high-quality teachers and tutors in the metros.

The data further reveals that students come up with the most number of doubts in Mathematics, with the subject accounting for more than 35% of the queries on the Filo app, followed by Physics which accounts for 30% and Chemistry accounts for 20. While students are more confident in their Biology preparation with just 5% of queries followed by 10% around topics on Social Science, English, other languages, and computers.

According to Imbesat Ahmad, co-founder and CEO, Filo, across three Covid-19 waves and multiple lockdowns, students have lost touch with academics and there is a huge gap in learning and understanding of core concepts. With board exams just a few days away, we are witnessing 30% growth every week in new users on our platform. There is a 25% uptick in the queries students are asking on Filo. Owing to this, we have added 2500 new tutors to the existing pool of 40,000 tutors on our platform to help as many students as we can.

“Despite the time spent in school and post-school coaching, self-study is where the retention of the information and the ability to apply the concepts learned, comes into play. While self-studying, the impediments range from inability to understand, inability to recall, solve problems, being confused, and stressed due to the quantum of the syllabus left. All of this could lead to excessive stress. This is where a platform like ours helps by providing students access to a tutor within 60 seconds to help them conceptually and solve their queries,” he added.

