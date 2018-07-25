80 CSA University students in Kanpur expelled from hostel for ‘beating’ freshers: VC

CSA University. (PTI)

Around 80 senior students of Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology were expelled today from their hostels allegedly for beating freshers and damaging the university guest house, said Vice-Chancellor S Solomon. A decision has been taken to send notices to the parents of all expelled students asking them to come personally to the university and submit affidavits vouching that their wards will not trouble the freshers and take law in their hands in future.

We have also decided to impose heavy fines on the erring students for damaging the newly-built guest house in the university campus, said Dr Solomon. Detailing the incident leading to the expulsion of students, the vice chancellor said about 70 to 80 senior students staying at two hostels including, Karpuri Thakur Hostel and RSRP Hostel, had an altercation with the junior students.

He said that several junior students sustained bruises and minor injuries in the incident and were discharged after the first aid.

The senior students also assaulted the guards present at the guest house for trying to stop them, resulting in serious injuries to one of the guards, Ramphal, the VC said.

The erring students fled from the campus before the police could arrive, the VC said, adding there has been no written complaint from any party in this case so far.