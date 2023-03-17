scorecardresearch
79% of employers keen to increase their apprentices intake in Q4 2023, reveals TeamLease report

According to the Apprenticeship Outlook Report Q4 2022, from January to March 2023, about 37% of employers are willing to increase their intake due to the fact that apprentices are real time skilled talent available in the market.

12 out of the 24 industries see an increase in their Net Apprenticeship Outlook.
About 79% of employers look forward to increasing their apprentice intake in Q4 2022 January–March  2023 vs. 77% employers in calendar year H2 2022,  a report by ed-tech platform TeamLease has revealed.

According to the Apprenticeship Outlook Report  Q4 2022, from January to March 2023, about 37% of employers are willing to increase their intake due to the fact that apprentices are real time skilled talent available in the market. Additionally, 23% of employers feel that apprentices also help to unlock business growth opportunities, the report stated. 

The overall NAO, however, has witnessed a marginal dip of 3% in the current quarter January–March 2023, compared to the previous half-year, July-December, 2022. This is primarily due to a higher number of employers foreseeing a decrease (13% up from 9%), which is driven by regulatory uncertainty around certain programs & macro-economic headwinds, the report stated. 

12 out of the 24 industries see an increase in their Net Apprenticeship Outlook. Large-size businesses have the highest NAO 69%, up from 65% in July-December 2022, whereas SMEs have witnessed a drop of 64%, down from 71%, as per the report. “As India Inc. continues to recognize the prowess of apprenticeships in developing a strong talent pipeline, it’s heartening to see that the proportion of employers willing to expand their apprentice engagement in the quarter has increased,” Sumit Kumar, chief business officer -manufacturing, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said.

First published on: 17-03-2023 at 18:00 IST

