Without 75% marks criteria, top 20 percentile students of each board can get into IITs/NITs: MoE sources

The top 20 percentile students of each education board will be eligible to seek admission in Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs) and National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and appear for JEE Advanced even if they have not scored 75% marks in 12th standard, a Ministry of Education source said.

The decision comes in line with the constant demands for relaxing the eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced), which requires at least 75% marks in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.

“The 20 percentile criteria will help those candidates who are short of 75% aggregate in their class 12 boards. Discussions were held and since many of the top 20 percentile candidates in a number of state boards score below 75% marks or 350 marks, the ministry decided that if a candidate is in the top 20 percentile he or she is eligible,” a source said.

The online registration for the first edition of JEE-Main will end on January 12. The exam will be conducted between January 24 and 31.

According to the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to BE/BTech/ BArch/BPlanning programmes in the NITs, IIITs, and CFT via central seat allocation board will be based on all India rank with the additional eligibility of at least 75% in aggregate in the class 12 examination conducted by the respective education boards.

For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, the qualifying aggregate is 65% in class 12 board exams. The eligibility criteria was kept in abeyance during the pandemic (2020, 2021 and 2022).

With inputs from PTI.