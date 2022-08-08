70% of young professionals aim to upskill with new-age digital skills, Imarticus Learning’s survey reveals

There has been a 70% growth in young professionals aiming to upskill themselves post 2020 with new-age digital skills, a survey conducted by education firm, Imarticus Learning revealed.

As per the findings of the report, the courses in finance, data science, analytics, technology and management are the top five programs with maximum enrolments. It noted that data science, full stack development, Supply Chain Management, Cybersecurity and Digital Marketing remained the most sought skills for young professionals and fresh graduates across various industries.

Further, according to the report, three out of four learners were able to land a better-paying job with about a 67% salary hike. The report states that holistic learning experience, backed by a complete ecosystem of highly engaging programs, adequate resources and advanced technologies, attracts young professionals to upskill themselves to survive in the post-pandemic era. The report also pointed out the increasing intent of young professionals and fresh graduates towards upskilling for a better career.

“The demand for upskilling is picking up pace in tier 2 cities with more companies hiring talent from beyond metros. It further highlights that fresher and young professionals should constantly upskill themselves to remain job relevant and ready to take on newer responsibilities for efficient career growth. The job market in India is outgrowing traditional job roles and thus upskilling should be embedded in young professionals,” Nikhil Barshikar, founder and managing director, Imarticus Learning said.

According to the report, upskilling young professionals and new graduates with new-age digital skills can act as a catalyst to encourage them within the organization. The essential skills they should acquire are business acumen and various ways of working. Upskilling young professionals can unlock their collaborative and leadership potential, the report opined.

Read Also: Hybrid mode, mergers -a sustainable route for ed-tech players: experts

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn