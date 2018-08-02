66 fake engineering institutes in Delhi, 277 in India! Check full list NOW

The information was shared by the Minister of State (HRD) Satya Pal Singh in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha.

The HRD Ministry has informed the Parliament that there are a total of 277 fake engineering colleges in the country providing technical education, with national capital Delhi accounting for the highest number of such institutions at 66. While Telangana is at spot number 2 with 35 fake universities, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have 22 and 27 fake universities, respectively. The information was shared by the Minister of State (HRD) Satya Pal Singh in response to a question raised in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to the Press Information Bureau, these institutions are running without the approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). “The Institutions conducting unapproved courses are directed from time to time through Public Notices and individual letters under intimation to the concerned state government to seek AICTE approval for conducting of technical education programmes or to close them down,” the PIB communique read. The University Grants Commission (UGC) which regularly maintains the list of fake Universities/Institutions on its website commission already displays a list of 24 fake universities on its official website.

Here is a full list of the number of fake universities across states-

State/ UT Number of fake institutes Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 Andhra Pradesh 7 Arunachal Pradesh 0 Assam 0 Bihar 17 Chandigarh 7 Chhattisgarh 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 Daman and Diu 0 Delhi 66 Goa 2 Gujarat 8 Haryana 18 Himachal Pradesh 1 Jammu and Kashmir 0 Jharkhand 4 Karnataka 23 Kerala 2 Lakshadweep 0 Madhya Pradesh 0 Maharashtra 16 Manipur 0 Meghalaya 0 Mizoram 0 Nagaland 0 Odisha 1 Puducherry 0 Punjab 5 Rajasthan 3 Sikkim 0 Tamil Nadu 11 Telangana 35 Tripura 0 Uttarakhand 3 Uttar Pradesh 22 West Bengal 27 Total 277

Steps detailed by UGC to identify fake Institutions/Universities in the last one year:

-Published public notices on the list of fake Universities/Institutions in Hindi and English Newspapers.

-Sent letters to State Chief Secretaries, Education Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to take action against fake Universities/Institutes of located in their jurisdiction and identify such Universities / Institutes which are functioning in their State.

-Show Causes Notices have been issued to the unauthorized institutes awarding invalid degrees.

-Public Notices have been issued on illegal status of Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission, Nadia, West Bengal and IIPM, New Delhi.