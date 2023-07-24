6,000 Indian students opted for Ireland as study-abroad destination in 2022; attracted by diverse programmes

In 2022, more than 6,000 Indian students chose Ireland as their study-abroad destination at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, according to the data provided by the Embassy of Ireland. The Irish education system claims to offer diverse programmes spanning various disciplines. It claims to place a strong emphasis on fostering collaboration between academia and industry, which is achieved through internships, placements and research opportunities, Brendan Ward, Irish Ambassador to India, told FE Education. “One more benefit available to Indian students in Ireland is the opportunity for English language education. Since English serves as the primary medium of instruction, Indian students who are already proficient in the language can effortlessly adjust, perform exceptionally well in their academics and actively participate in interactions with their peers and professors,” he said.

It is believed that the rapid growth of Ireland’s economy has caught the attention of Indian students, leading to an increased popularity of the country. “Another pivotal aspect contributing to Ireland’s popularity among Indian students is its quality education system. The country is renowned for its academic excellence, with many Irish universities consistently ranking among the top five percent in the world,” Ward said.

In Ireland, it is believed that Indian students are presented with multiple job prospects across sectors such as technology, IT, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, finance, engineering, construction, healthcare and renewable energy. “To up their chances of employability and add to Ireland’s attractiveness as a preferred destination for international students, it is advisable for them to align their studies with Ireland’s Critical Skills Occupation List,” he said. Furthermore, the Irish government provides post-study work opportunities for international students, enabling them to remain and work in the country after completing their studies. Through the Third Level Graduate Scheme, non-European Economic Area (EEA) graduates residing in Ireland can extend their stay for up to 24 months to actively seek employment. “This scheme grants graduates unrestricted access to the Irish job market, allowing them to work in any field without requiring an employment permit. It is applicable to graduates at the Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD levels,” he explained.