6 out of 10 parents don’t monitor the content their kids view online: OLX survey

Six out of 10 parents do not monitor the content their kids view online, said OLX, the leading classified platform, as part of the findings from the company’s 2019 Internet Behaviour Survey. The survey was conducted online with 26,000 internet users between the ages of 18-55 years in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad. The survey reveals the attitudes and behaviour towards safety—both online and in general, with the aim to drive awareness and a call to action to all users to actively play a part in creating a better internet, and especially for younger users.

The survey reveals that a majority of netizens neglect cybersecurity best practices in their own personal lives, and do not monitor the content their kids view online. Around 57% respondents show negligence towards their own safety—both online and offline, while 60% admit to not monitoring the content their kids view online.

As per the survey, 67% said they skipped the terms and conditions or any other safety/legal guidelines while signing up to a website or using a product. Another 54% said they had not changed the password to their social media accounts in the last 6 months, while 31% said they cannot recall how long it had been since they last changed their password. The survey said 56% have also freely shared their mobile number on their professional or social media profiles.

A similar neglect towards safety measures is observed with police verification of household staff. Around 75% said they had not conducted a police verification or did not know if one had been done. Only 25% confirmed having observed this process for household staff. Delhi respondents were the highest among those who said they observe this process, followed by Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 68% said that they had never shared their OTP or password for their bank account, social media accounts, laptop or phone with anyone. “The internet has come to dominate our lives like never before. It is in our interest, therefore, to use it in a manner that continues to improve the quality of our lives while staying safe by implementing the same level of caution we exercise in the real world,” said Lavanya Chandan, general counsel, OLX India.