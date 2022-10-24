Skills that can make you job-ready for the 5G world

According to a study by PwC, by 2030, 5G technology is predicted to increase global GDP by $1.3 trillion and India’s GDP by $42 billion, which would lead to higher demand for 5G specialists across industries that are expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

“5G will lead to emergence of new industries as well as impact existing businesses and change the way we do things,” Phalgun Kompalli, the co-founder of upGrad, told FE. “Organisations will have to streamline communications and adapt to the new wave of connectivity that will create extraordinary levels of change within the workplace, making a workforce that is 5G-ready a must.”

He added that the demand for technical skills and experience will be fuelled by the additional 3 million jobs that 5G will create globally. “Some experts estimate that 5G has the potential to generate up to $12.3 trillion in revenue across a range of industries,” he said.

These new jobs will require newer kinds of skills, said Kompalli, which include:

—Cloud-based solutions and security expertise: In the 5G age, any knowledge of software and endpoint security will be essential. As millions more devices enter the corporate environment, your networks will need to scale to handle the rising traffic levels. To satisfy the expectations of the 5G network, expertise in virtualisation and cloud-based technologies will be essential.

—Machine learning algorithms for big data: Businesses will gather more data from linked devices and sensors as 5G is introduced. To extract this big data and create algorithms that will deliver insights and analytics from it to optimise your business models and operations, you will require this expertise.

—GPS advancements and IoT-focused designs: Although many smart gadgets, such as wearables and smart cars, are location-aware and employ GPS technology, 5G has the potential to revolutionise this industry. The current design concepts will be replaced by smart, connected devices. The expanding ecosystem of interconnected items requires new mechanical engineering skills.

—Electrical engineering: Engineers, in particular, will need to create systems with future-proof circuit designs for low power usage. It will also be helpful if you have programming experience with microcontrollers.

One of the biggest hurdles to overcome with 5G is its complexity, which is meant to function with a variety of applications. Technology providers must solve obstacles related to signal spectrum, transmission methods, security, network connectivity, etc, because 5G provides a platform for numerous wireless technologies to coexist. As 5G technology becomes more accessible, the demand and scope of job creation will also increase. It’s about time that our workforce is ready to take up this challenge and upskill themselves for the future.