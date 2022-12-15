Education sector to progress rapidly with 5G services in MP, says Chouhan

Education sector will be benefited with the launch of 5G services in Madhya Pradesh, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday with the arrival of 5G services in the state, as per an official statement. Furthermore, Jio on Wednesday started its 5G services in Madhya Pradesh by dedicating the high-speed services from the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 5G services in Ujjain on Wednesday and said that the 5G services would soon be expanded in the state.

“5G service started in Ujjain and it’ll soon be expanded in the state. 5G will benefit sectors like education, health, agriculture, industry etc. With its arrival, Madhya Pradesh will progress very rapidly,” said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After the launch, Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass, the statement said. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of the people in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

“The Mahakaleshwar temple and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok is a religious landmarks in Ujjain. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world visit the shrine daily, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The launch is an important milestone for MP and its people who will benefit immensely by Jio’s True 5G services,” the Jio statement quoted Madhya Pradesh CM as saying.

“5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on a real-time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user,” CM added.

“In view of the announcement, we have made all the arrangements and CM Chouhan will launch the Jio 5G services in the state on Wednesday,” Collector Singh added. In addition, it is said that the 5G internet services will be free at Mahakal Lok. Besides, the 5G services will also be free at religious and tourist places in the state.

With inputs from PTI.