5G and Beyond Hackathon 2023: Govt invites students, academic institutes to pitch innovative ideas

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has invited applications for ‘5G and Beyond Hackathon 2023’. The Hackathon aims to shortlist India-focused cutting-edge ideas that can be converted into workable 5G and beyond products and solutions.

The deadline to apply for ‘5G and Beyond Hackathon 2023’ is June 28, 2023. It contest is open to individuals, students, start-ups, and academic institutions in India.

A total of hundred winners of the hackathon will share a total prize pool of Rs one crore, and the unique opportunity to scale and implement their 5G products/solutions to make them market ready with the support of mentors from Government, industry, academia, telecom companies, Ministry of Communications said in a release Wednesday.

“The participants can develop 5G and beyond solutions from across multiple categories including Healthcare, Education and Governance, AgriTech and Livestock, Environment, Public Safety and Disaster Management Enterprise, Smart Cities and Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Banking, Finance and Insurance, Logistics and Transportation, Multimedia and Broadcast Satellite, among others,” the Ministry of Telecommunications added.

Interested candidates can visit the official website- https://dcis.dot.gov.in/hackathon to get more details.

With inputs from ANI