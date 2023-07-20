55 to 60 lakh new students took admissions in Basic Education Council schools since 2017: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that an additional 55 to 60 lakh children have enrolled in the Basic Education Council schools in the last six years. The chief minister said students were afraid to go to these schools prior to 2017.

He stated that the number of students studying in elementary schools in UP is more than 1.91 crore, which is larger than the entire population of many countries. Adityanath made the remark while addressing a programme on Wednesday where he released a sum of Rs 1200 per student studying in schools under the Basic Education Board for academic session 2023-24.

The amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of parents of students through DBT for the purchase of their uniforms, sweater, school bag, shoes, and stationery as per their size and choices.

The chief minister stated Uttar Pradesh has made substantial progress in the field of education, and the positive results will be evident in the next 5-10 years. He asked the teachers to remain vigilant regarding the money sent for children’ uniforms and hold meeting with them from time to time. This will also help in ascertaining how many children are actually studying in the schools of the Basic Education Council, he added.

He further said, it is our responsibility to communicate with the parents of students who drop out of school midway. By engaging with them, these children can be encouraged to continue their education and make positive contributions.

In the past 6 years, 1.64 lakh teachers have been recruited in the Basic and Secondary Education Boards, the chief minister claimed. He said that as retiring teachers create vacancies, the process of continuous recruitment is being carried out to meet the additional demand for teachers.

Additionally, refresher courses should be conducted regularly for the teachers to keep them updated, he said. The chief minister mentioned that efforts should be made to ensure that no DIET remains vacant and qualified teachers are appointed there. He said that the books released during the event should be made available in every school, and teachers should be encouraged to read them.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Council has received Rs 250 crore from CSR funds, he claimed. These funds will help strengthen the foundation of the state and bring about positive changes, he added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the DBT transfer process for providing scholarships to girls studying in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, stipends for disabled students, and escort allowances for severely disabled students. On this occasion, he also inaugurated additional classrooms and auditoriums constructed in 125 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Inter Colleges and training institutes of 20 districts.

Also Read CM Yogi Adityanath invites private universities, HEIs to invest in Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, the CM unveiled Kalankur, Kalasrijan-2, Internship Manual, and Sanskrit Language Kits developed by MSERT, along with launching the “Learning by Doing” programme and Teacher Manual in 1,772 upper primary schools. During this event, distribution of the “Wander Box” developed by IIT-Gandhinagar for pre-primary education to 52,836 Anganwadi centres was also initiated.

With inputs from ANI