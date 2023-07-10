500 teachers of Rajasthan govt colleges to get trained in foreign institutions.

Five hundred teachers of government-run colleges and polytechnic colleges in Rajasthan will now be able to take training courses in prestigious institutions of the country and abroad. The selected teachers will get to learn about the new technologies and innovations that could be applied while teaching students.

Ashok Gehlot, chief minister, Rajasthan has approved the proposal for the ‘Teacher Interface for Excellence’ (TIE) programme in this regard, according to an official statement.

Under the programme, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities in the financial year 2023-24. The guidelines of the programme will be issued soon. The TIE programme aims to allow teachers to get training in foreign institutions with a QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking of one to 100 and national institutions with a NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking of 1 to 100, it added. “Teachers will be able to get acquainted and trained with excellent educational policies and programmes. This will encourage quality teaching and research in higher education in the state,” the statement said.

This programme aims to improve the quality of education and research in the higher educational institutions of Rajasthan and further strengthen their performance in the grading provided by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), it added. The training programmes under TIE will be held for a period of 1 to 6 months, the government said.

With inputs from PTI.