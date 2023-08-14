50 school teachers to be ‘Special Guests’ at Independence Day Ceremony at historic Red Fort

Ministry of Education has invited school teachers as distinguished ‘Special Guests’ to participate in the 77th Independence Day Ceremony 2023 at the Red Fort.

A select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields to shape and nurture the young minds have been invited by the Department of School Education and Literacy, an official release said.

These educators hail from Central Board of Secondary Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan schools from across the country. They will attend a two-day programme scheduled from August 14 to August 15, 2023 and their itinerary includes activities that encapsulate the essence of the nation’s heritage and progress, the release mentioned.

The key highlights of the programme include a visit to India Gate, the War Memorial and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on August 14, 2023. At Kartavya Path they will pay homage to the valiant soldiers who have safeguarded the country’s sovereignty, the release said.

Furthermore, there will be an interactive session of the invited school teachers with Union Minister of State, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, on August 15, 2023, the teachers will participate in the Independence Day Ceremony at the Red Fort where the tricolor flag will be unfurled by the Prime Minister, amidst the spirited echoes of the national anthem.

Also Read Blue Nudge to reach over 5,000 schools in five years

Through this recognition on the occasion of Independence Day Ceremony, the Department of School Education and Literacy aims to honor the contribution of teachers who play a vital role in nurturing the future of the nation with their unwavering commitment. Their role in fostering knowledge, values and skills in the young generation is invaluable and this gesture seeks to express the nation’s gratitude to them, the release said.