50% say more job opportunities in India today than 10 years ago: Axis My India Survey

The number of job openings/ opportunities in India have increased in the last 10 years, 50% respondents in a survey report ‘India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI)’, said. 53% of the female population have a positive outlook regarding this who believe there is a raise in the number of jobs available for women as well. Additionally, younger age group between 18 to 25 years also thinks job opportunities have increased overtime, the report added.

The survey conducted by Axis My India, a consumer data intelligence company, further stated that among the top professions in the country 25% prefer their children to enrol in the government services, 16% prefer them to be in medical profession while 10% prefer fields related to Engineering, Computer application, and IT. A majority of 35% are of the view that their children should do whatever they want to do, the survey said.

According to an official release, the survey was carried out through Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 10,034 people across 33 states and UTs. 66% belonged to rural India, while 34% belonged to urban counterparts. In terms of regional spread, 25% belong to the Northern parts while 26% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover, 28% and 21% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 63% of the respondents were male, while 37% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups,29% reflect the age group 36 to 50 years and 29% reflect the age group of 26 to 35 years.