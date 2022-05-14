5 things to keep in mind while choosing a teacher online



By Minal Anand

Every child is unique. Every child has a different learning pace and needs a customised learning methodology. While one child may be very good at staying focused, the other may find it difficult to stay etched to one place during class. We cannot use the ‘one size fits all approach’ with young learners. It is imperative to appreciate their uniqueness and take cognizance of the fact that they need to be address differently.

Finding the right tutor was anyway a challenging task. Owing to the pandemic, a lot of learning has transposed to the online mode. Choosing a teacher online can be a more daunting and cumbersome task. We have outlined for you the 5 things you should consider before you choose an online teacher.

1. Relying on a verified source

The market today is flooded with ample number of tutors. However, as parents, it is difficult to ascertain the expertise a tutor has. It is advisable to not hunt for a teacher all by yourself but rely on websites and portals that conduct a thorough research before recruiting the tutor. This allows you to rest in peace knowing that your child is in the right hands. Additionally, if you are unhappy with the tutor, you can speak with the concerned website or portal and request a replacement. The onus of finding another tutor is on them and you can be hassle-free. While accountability may be a challenge with private tutors, recruiting tutors through the portal allows you to be rest assured of the expertise they offer.

2. Assess the comfort with technology

In physical classes, one doesn’t need to bother if the tutor understands how to use video-conferencing applications or engage virtually. However, comfort with technology is of extreme importance with online learning. The tutor needs to be conversant with using video conferencing apps such as zoom, google meet or Microsoft teams. Additionally, the tutor needs to also understand how to engage with the student virtually. The teaching methodology also may be different with online classes since the teacher has access to sharing content and setting assignments that students can turn in. A tutor who is not comfortable with using technology cannot deliver online classes effectively.

3. Compatibility with the learner

We all know that we have favourites at school and college. This is primarily because of our compatibility with the teacher and how they encourage us. Similarly, before hiring an online tutor, it is imperative to ensure that the student is comfortable with the teacher. In order to assess this, demo class is an exclusive opportunity to determine the compatibility between the tutor and the student. It need not be said that a learner can learn more and focus well on the topic if he or she can connect well with the tutor. In addition to this, it also allows the student to ask questions freely and clarify doubts without having the fear of getting judged.

4. Top notch communication skills

Your child will ideally look up to his or her tutor. Having a good mentor at this age will definitely shape them as a confident individual in the future. At this juncture, it is very important for tutors to be proficient in English and have excellent communication skills. A child will be spending considerable time with the tutor after school hours, owing to this, parents need to ascertain that the tutor has good communications skills since the child will try and imbibe learnings from the tutor.

5. Enthusiasm and Attitude

The tutor you select should be very passionate about teaching and education. Any tutor you hire, should be encouraging and bear a positive attitude. Keeping the child engaged and motivated in an online session can be an ardent task, therefore, the tutor must have the ability to keep the child motivated during the tutoring session. He or she should be able to praise the student when needed and also ensure discipline in the session. The student should feel good after a tutoring session and by the end of every session, students must feel that he/she has learned something and the session has benefited him/her.

If you keep in mind the above factors, you should be able to find your child the perfect online tutor.

The author is Co-Founder and CEO of GuruQ

