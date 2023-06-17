5 online design courses you don't want to miss in 2023.

By Preetam Saikia

The industry for online education has been growing steadily in recent years; forecasts from Research and Markets indicate that it will be worth $350 billion by 2025, even before the pandemic started. The global shift towards remote learning has only intensified this development trajectory. Online courses are now in high demand because they offer easy, flexible, and accessible ways to master new skills. There are many online courses now available designed to help individuals master their chosen skill, and the design industry is no different. Here are the top five online design programmes in India to look out for in 2023:

Fashion Design:

Students can learn from prominent Indian fashion designers through an online course in fashion design, giving them the proper exposure to the industry from an international viewpoint. The Indian fashion market is predicted to reach US$32.79 billion in sales by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.35% between 2023 and 2027, according to a Statista study.

Students who enrol in the course will have access to academic resources chosen by professionals in the field, allowing them to fully understand the evolution of fashion trends and the effects they have on the consumer market. Students in the course will also learn how to develop a successful portfolio using cutting-edge and innovative techniques, giving them a competitive advantage in the fiercely competitive fashion market.

Mastering Mobile Photography:

Mobile photography has experienced a sharp increase in demand as a result of the success of social media sites like Instagram and TikTok. An excellent option for students to get started in the creative industry is to take an online course on mobile photography. Students will learn about the tools needed for mobile photography in this course, as well as how to carve out a niche for themselves in the market. Students will also have the chance to work together with professionals from other sectors on projects, which will help them better understand the industry.

UI/UX Design:

One of the most in-demand design skills in the sector is UI/UX design. The global market for UI and UX Design Software was estimated to be worth USD 1160.95 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.37% over the course of the forecast period. By 2028, this growth is anticipated to reach USD 4093.63 million.

Students will have better professional opportunities and pay less for an online UI/UX design course than they would at a typical design school. By making technology accessible to everyone, the course gives students the tools they need to transform the world. By teaching them how to create their own apps, the course offers students the opportunity to pursue their own businesses. An online course in UI/UX design is an excellent way for students to take advantage of the increasing demand since the UI/UX business is expected to expand in the upcoming years.

Interior Design:

Students who enroll in an online interior design course can expect to gain a comprehensive understanding of the principles and techniques involved in creating aesthetically pleasing and functional spaces. These courses cover a wide range of topics, from the basics of interior design such as color theory, space planning, and furniture arrangement, to more specialized areas like lighting design, material selection, and sustainable practices. By exploring different design styles and trends, students learn how to apply them effectively in residential and commercial settings. They also acquire proficiency in using design software and tools to create digital presentations and visualizations of their ideas.

Additionally, online interior design courses emphasize the development of essential skills such as effective communication, project management, and client interaction, enabling students to collaborate with clients and professionals in the industry while presenting their ideas professionally.

Beauty and Makeup:

According to reports, the beauty and personal care market in India has grown significantly in recent years and will reach a market value of $26.3 billion in 2022. Additionally, according to market analysts at IMARC Group, this market will keep developing and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 38.0 billion by 2028, increasing at a remarkable CAGR of 6.45% between 2023 and 2028.

Looking at the booming market, an online education in beauty and cosmetics is an excellent opportunity for students looking to get an edge in the fiercely competitive beauty sector. Students who take the course have the unique benefit of attending sessions with prominent makeup artists from the convenience of their own homes. Additionally, students will have the chance to get mentorship from business leaders who can help them succeed by providing useful insights into the beauty industry. Students can gain a thorough understanding of the beauty business and start on the path to a rewarding profession by enrolling in this course.

Conclusion

The education sector has been completely transformed by online learning, and the best 5 online design courses covered in this article are an excellent way for students to begin their careers in the creative sector. These courses provide a rich learning environment that offers students the resources they need to be successful in their chosen sector, from learning about the most recent trends to working with industry experts.

The author is chief marketing officer of The Designer’s Class. Views are personal.