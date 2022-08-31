5 month preparation strategies to ace NEET-PG exam

By Dr. Apurv Mehra,

NEET-PG is an annual examination administered for medical aspirants interested in pursuing a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diploma programs, and other specialties at government and private universities. Keeping in mind the difficulty of the examination, the best time for aspirants to start preparing is now. Beginning preparations in advance will reduce the syllabus burden and increase confidence in the aspirants.

As per the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBE), the 2023 edition of the examination is set to be held in the third week of January. A specific date is yet to be revealed. The examination will be computer-based, and aspirants will be required to complete 200 multiple-choice questions in three hours and thirty minutes. Aspirants will receive four marks for each correct answer and a negative marking for each incorrect answer, according to the NEET PG 2023 marking scheme.



To help aspirants make their 5-month preparation process more effective below are a few helpful tips:

The 3-year Rule:

Aspirants must strengthen their understanding of the major themes and topics from question papers of the last three years of NEET PG/INICET and FMGE. This will help them to expand their awareness of the patterns related to the questions that are usually asked in the exam. Furthermore, this will help aspirants to become acquainted with the exam pattern and structure of questions that will be asked.

Practice MCQs Regularly

Aspirants must note that the questions in the NEET PG exam will be asked in a multiple-choice format. Therefore, multiple choice questions must be practiced daily. By doing so, aspirants will be able to identify their areas of improvement and work towards improving it. Aspirants should also acquaint themselves with the curriculum and limit the possibility of an error on the day of the exam.

Take as Many Practice Tests as Possible

Grand exams are vital in the preparation process as it helps aspirants to regularly test their preparedness. Aspirants should take as many tests as possible and practice in an environment like that of the exam to become accustomed to the pressure and anxiety that generally occurs during the time. These practice tests must be timed, and when they have been finished, aspirants must identify the errors and focus on correcting those mistakes. Aspirants can also evaluate their capacity to sit for lengthy periods and maintain their attention span, which will help them prepare mentally and physically for the exam.

Revision is Key

To strengthen all key concepts and areas, regular revision is necessary. Aspirants must devise and adhere to a schedule that will ensure that they revise the syllabus multiple times. Having an effective revision strategy leads to better concentration and improvement in remembering and recalling important concepts.



Last 7-day Strategy

The last 7 days before the exam are extremely crucial in the preparation process and may get overwhelming. To deal with this, all aspirants must develop a separate 7-day strategy for quick revision, wherein they can revise all important concepts and topics from all relevant study materials. This would reassure candidates about their preparation and enhance their confidence in the final few days, putting them in an ideal position for the main examination.

Stay Focused Throughout the Process

The last and most important preparation tip for an aspirant is to believe in themselves. After regular revision and tests, aspirants can become more confident, and they must believe in themselves and their ability to succeed throughout the process. Aspirants must surround themselves with motivating and encouraging people who help create an environment of positivity around them. Lastly, the key is to remain focused and ensure that the utmost priority is given to the preparation for the exam.



