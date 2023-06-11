5 expert tips for PTE Academic exam to help you succeed

Preparing for the PTE Academic exam requires a comprehensive approach to maximise your chances of success. While studying from books and practice exercises is essential, integrating the test into your daily life can provide you with a competitive edge. Here are five expert tips to help you excel in the PTE Academic exam:

Familiarise yourself with PTE and its Question Types: Start by understanding the content and structure of the exam. Familiarise yourself with the 20 question types, such as Re-tell Lecture, Summarize Written Text, and Re-Order Paragraphs. Identify the skills tested by each question type and find practical ways to develop those skills. For instance, to improve your speaking ability, watch short online videos and summarize them, or engage in conversations with English speakers and summarize their input. By recreating these situations in your daily life, you’ll become more comfortable with the tasks on the test day.

Build your awareness about a wide range of topics: The PTE Academic exam covers a broad range of topics, you need to be able to understand what is being asked in each question and find related vocabulary to express yourself. Expand your knowledge and language skills through regular consumption of documentaries, dramas, podcasts, and vlogs. Additionally, read newspapers, magazines, academic papers, blogs, and short stories to enhance your reading and comprehension skills. The more diverse topics you explore, the better prepared you will be to tackle any subject that comes up in the exam.

Structure your answers but avoid using templates: While topics may vary, having a structured approach for certain tasks like ‘Describe Image’ and ‘Write Essay’ can facilitate quick thinking and the use of appropriate English during the exam. However, avoid memorising scripts or templates, as you won’t know the specific question beforehand. Develop a structured answer approach for tasks like the Describe Image task by identifying the image type and main information, describing the details, explaining the implications, and concluding with a critical analysis. Use the acronym IDEA (Identify, Describe, Explain, Analyse) to remember this structure. Successful structuring allows for the effective use of linking words and relevant vocabulary.

Use your own words and think critically: In the ‘Write Essay task, it’s essential to express your ideas in your own words and avoid using memorised scripts.’ Take a few minutes to plan your response using the Point, Illustrate, Explain (PIE) method. Identify your main point, note down supporting examples, and explain how those examples relate to your argument. Planning your essay beforehand will help you write more efficiently and logically. Remember to use language that you understand and are comfortable with to avoid mistakes and sound natural in your writing.

Practice, practice, practice: Practice is key to improving your performance in the PTE Academic exam. Utilise official test materials to simulate the exam experience and get a sense of your progress. Take advantage of scored practice tests that provide an indication of how you may perform on the actual exam. Work through the PTE Question Bank, which offers 300 questions and answers for each task type, allowing you to focus on areas that require improvement. The Official Guide to PTE for Test Takers is another valuable resource to familiarise yourself with the exam format and guidelines. Finally, make use of the Academic Collocation List to enhance your knowledge of common word combinations in academic English.

Also Read IIFT slips three notches to 27th in NIRF ranking

By following these tips and dedicating ample time for regular practice, you can boost your knowledge and skills required to achieve success in the PTE Academic exam. Remember to stay focused, manage your time effectively during the exam, and remain calm and confident on test day.

This article has been contributed by Pearson India.