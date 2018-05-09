450 DU student not allowed to write exams due to short attendance

As many as 450 students of Delhi University’s Law Faculty will not be allowed to write exams due to attendance shortage, according to a notice issued by the varsity. (Website)

As many as 450 students of Delhi University’s Law Faculty will not be allowed to write exams due to attendance shortage, according to a notice issued by the varsity. The students detained (not allowed to appear in the exam) belongs to the Law Centre 1 and Law Centre 2 (Under the Faculty of Law) studying in various terms, the notice said. On the notice, All India Students Association’s Delhi University president Kawalpreet Kaur, who is also a student of Law Faculty, said, “The attendance have been given in an arbitrary manner.”

“In January and February very few classes took place and only in March classes took place properly. Permanent recruitment happened and many teachers were changing. There was lot of confusion. It is not right to put the blame entirely on students,” she said. This is the case every year, many students get detained. This is a serious issue which the Faculty has to address, she said. The ABVP today staged a protest Campus Law Centre in front of Dean’s office against the detention.

“Why the Faculty didn’t put the attendance till April on notice board? Why Faculty of Law don’t permit medical certificates as a relaxation in attendance?,” the ABVP said in a statement. “During the permanent appointment of teachers in January, classes could not take place, how was it managed while calculating the final attendance?,” it said.