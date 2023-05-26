41,000 admission applications for 12,000 seats in Jharkhand's Schools of Excellence.

Around 41,000 applications have been submitted for admission to approximately 12,000 available seats in 80 government-run Schools of Excellence in Jharkhand. On May 2, Hemant Soren, chief minister, Jharkhand inaugurated these 80 schools as a step towards academic reform, aiming to offer high-quality English-medium education comparable to private schools for children attending government schools, according to an official statement. “Against the total number of 11,986 available seats for admissions to Schools of Excellence (SoEs) more than 41,000 applications have been received across the state by the school managements till May 25, the last date for applications,” the official said.

The number of applications received for admission to the government-run Schools of Excellence in Jharkhand is significantly higher, reaching 345% above the total available seats. The highest number of applications were received from Deoghar with 4,241, followed by Palamu with 3,524, Ranchi with 2,766, Lohardaga with 2,637, and Chatra with 2,391. Additional applications were received from East Singhbhum (1,996), Saraikela Kharsawan (1,929), and Hazaribagh (1,859), the statement mentioned.

The selection test for admission will take place on May 30. The first merit list will be published on June 7, and admissions based on the merit list will commence on June 12. These 80 district-level Schools of Excellence are part of the government’s initiative to provide quality education opportunities to 1.5 million school children enrolled in government schools. The government also plans to establish 325 block-level schools and 4,091 gram panchayat level model schools across the state in the second phase, as per the statement.

In a recent development, 10 students from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Khunti district, which is part of a government project to address gender disparities in rural areas and among disadvantaged communities, successfully qualified in the JEE (Mains) examination. The National Center for School Leadership conducted online training for the principals of the 80 Schools of Excellence in two phases, the statement added.

The Azim Premji Foundation has successfully completed the training of principals for the 80 Schools of Excellence in two phases. In January, the capacity-building program for principals was conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Furthermore, the government had previously announced that all students in these 80 Schools of Excellence will receive vocational training in 11 different trades. These trades include Agriculture, IT, ITES, apparel and make-up, home furnishing, media and entertainment, automotive, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, multi-skilling, electronics and hardware, retail, and healthcare, it noted.

With inputs from PTI.

