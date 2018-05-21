4,000 more engineering seats in Tamil Nadu? AICTE dismisses reports, says this

AICTE dismissed media reports claiming 4,000 engineering seats have been increased in Tamil Nadu (Representational Image: PTI)

AICTE has dismissed media reports claiming 4,000 engineering seats have been increased in Tamil Nadu by the All India Council for Technical Education this academic year. In a report, the Hindu cited data provided by the Council to claim that nearly 40 engineering colleges of Tamil Nadu have been given the approval to increase the number of seats by 4,145. However, when financialexpress.com contacted AICTE, R Hariharan, Assistant Director of Approval Bureau of AICTE said, “The news is not correct.”

Another official from AICTE Chennai office also denied the report. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “it is not possible to increase 4,000 engineering seats in Tamil Nadu itself. If we are talking about the entire nation, then that might still be a possibility.”

The council approves over 10,000 technical and management institutions with a total of 60 lakh students nationwide, every year.

In 2017, a report stated that 51% of the over 15 lakh seats in over 3,900 engineering colleges in India had not been filled.

Several private engineering colleges across the country have been demanding and AICTE has also been planning to reduce the total intake of B.Tech and M.Tech. students by almost 1.3 lakhs, because of the lack of interests of aspirants for these courses.

As many as 83 engineering institutes across the country, having around 24,000 seats have applied for permanent closure, and over 494 other colleges have sought permission from AICTE to discontinue some undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, an ANI report said last month.