4 years in a row! No Indian varsity in 100 World’s Most Innovative Universities 2018; check full list

The Reuters list for top 100 World’s Most Innovative Universities of 2018 which was released by the news agency earlier today has no Indian varsity on it. The Reuters’ ranking recognises universities from across the world for their work in inventing new technologies, advance science and power new markets and industries. While no Indian was able to make it to the list, 23 Asian universities find a mention on the list. Among the others, 48 universities are from North America, 2 from the Middle East and 27 from Europe. The top 100 has no mention of universities from South America, Africa and the Oceania countries that include Australasia, Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia.
Ever since 2015 when Reuters began to roll out the list, there has been no mention of any Indian university in the list. However, earlier this year, India’s Indian Institutes of Technology made it to the Asia Pacific’s Most Innovative Universities, 2018. While no one specific campus was named in the list, Reuters believed that it was not possible to identify which constituent university was responsible for what research, so, as a result, they ranked the entire system at #71.
Continuing its winning spree, California’s Stanford University for its fourth running year holds the top slot in the list. The second and third spots have been held by USA’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University respectively.
Here is the full list of the 100 World’s Most Innovative Universities for 2018.
1. Stanford University, USA
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA
3. Harvard University, USA
4. University of Pennsylvania, USA
5. University of Washington, USA
6. University of Texas System, USA
7.KU Leuven, Belgium
8. Imperial College London, United Kingdom
9. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA
10. Vanderbilt University, USA
11. Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), South Korea
12. Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
13. Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH), South Korea
14. University of California System, USA
15. University of Southern California, USA
16. Cornell University, USA
17. Duke University, USA
18. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
19. Johns Hopkins University, USA
20. University of Tokyo, Japan
21. California Institute of Technology, USA
22. Osaka University, Japan
23. University of Michigan System, USA
24. Northwestern University, USA
25. University of Wisconsin System, USA
26. Kyoto University, Japan
27. University of Minnesota System, USA
28. University of Illinois System, USA
29. Georgia Institute of Technology, USA
30. University of Utah, USA
31. University of Erlangen Nuremberg, Germany
32. Ohio State University, USA
33. Columbia University, USA
34. Seoul National University, South Korea
35. University of Toronto, Canada
36. Tohoku University, Japan
37. University of Pittsburgh, USA
38. Yale University, USA
39. Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea
40. University of Oxford, United Kingdom
41. University of Colorado System, USA
42. Tufts University, USA
43. Baylor College of Medicine, USA
44. Tsinghua University, China
45. Technical University of Munich, Germany
46. Kyushu University, Japan
47. Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
48. University College London, United Kingdom
49. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, Switzerland
50. Purdue University System, USA
51. University of Chicago, USA
52. Oregon Health & Science University, USA
53. University of Manchester, United Kingdom
54. Indiana University System, USA
55. University of Montpellier, France
56. University of Munich, Germany
57. Technical University of Denmark, Denmark
58. Emory University, USA
59. Peking University, China
60. Sorbonne University, France
61. University of British Columbia, Canada
62. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
63. National University of Singapore, Singapore
64. Princeton University, USA
65. University of Zurich, Switzerland
66. Hanyang University, South Korea
67. Case Western Reserve University, USA
68. Yonsei University, South Korea
69. Rutgers State University-New Brunswick, USA
70. Boston University, USA
71. University of Massachusetts System, USA
72. Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany
73. Wake Forest University, USA
74. Keio University, Japan
75. Korea University, South Korea
76. University of Florida, USA
77. Leiden University, Netherlands
78. University of Paris Descartes – Paris 5, France
79. Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel
80. University of Cincinnati, USA
81. University of Freiburg, Germany
82. Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg, Germany
83. State University of New York System, USA
84. University of Claude Bernard – Lyon 1, France
85. University of Virginia, USA
86. Dresden University of Technology, Germany
87. University of Iowa, USA
88. Ghent University, Belgium
89. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China
90. Hokkaido University, Japan
91. Tel Aviv University, Israel
92. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany
93. Zhejiang University, China
94. Fudan University, China
95. University of Miami, USA
96. Arizona State University, USA
97. University of Paris Sud – Paris 11, France
98. Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea
99. Nagoya University, Japan
100. Free University of Berlin
The Reuters report states that a key factor was this year’s ranking was ‘Geopolitical trends.’ The United States is dominating the list with 46 universities among the top 100. This year the Chinese varsities have increased their presence.