4 years in a row! No Indian varsity in 100 World’s Most Innovative Universities 2018; check full list

While no Indian was able to make it to the list, 23 Asian universities find a mention on the list.

The Reuters list for top 100 World’s Most Innovative Universities of 2018 which was released by the news agency earlier today has no Indian varsity on it. The Reuters’ ranking recognises universities from across the world for their work in inventing new technologies, advance science and power new markets and industries. While no Indian was able to make it to the list, 23 Asian universities find a mention on the list. Among the others, 48 universities are from North America, 2 from the Middle East and 27 from Europe. The top 100 has no mention of universities from South America, Africa and the Oceania countries that include Australasia, Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia.

Ever since 2015 when Reuters began to roll out the list, there has been no mention of any Indian university in the list. However, earlier this year, India’s Indian Institutes of Technology made it to the Asia Pacific’s Most Innovative Universities, 2018. While no one specific campus was named in the list, Reuters believed that it was not possible to identify which constituent university was responsible for what research, so, as a result, they ranked the entire system at #71.

Continuing its winning spree, California’s Stanford University for its fourth running year holds the top slot in the list. The second and third spots have been held by USA’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University respectively.

Here is the full list of the 100 World’s Most Innovative Universities for 2018.

1. Stanford University, USA

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA

3. Harvard University, USA

4. University of Pennsylvania, USA

5. University of Washington, USA

6. University of Texas System, USA

7.KU Leuven, Belgium

8. Imperial College London, United Kingdom

9. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA

10. Vanderbilt University, USA

11. Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), South Korea

12. Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

13. Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH), South Korea

14. University of California System, USA

15. University of Southern California, USA

16. Cornell University, USA

17. Duke University, USA

18. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

19. Johns Hopkins University, USA

20. University of Tokyo, Japan

21. California Institute of Technology, USA

22. Osaka University, Japan

23. University of Michigan System, USA

24. Northwestern University, USA

25. University of Wisconsin System, USA

26. Kyoto University, Japan

27. University of Minnesota System, USA

28. University of Illinois System, USA

29. Georgia Institute of Technology, USA

30. University of Utah, USA

31. University of Erlangen Nuremberg, Germany

32. Ohio State University, USA

33. Columbia University, USA

34. Seoul National University, South Korea

35. University of Toronto, Canada

36. Tohoku University, Japan

37. University of Pittsburgh, USA

38. Yale University, USA

39. Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea

40. University of Oxford, United Kingdom

41. University of Colorado System, USA

42. Tufts University, USA

43. Baylor College of Medicine, USA

44. Tsinghua University, China

45. Technical University of Munich, Germany

46. Kyushu University, Japan

47. Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

48. University College London, United Kingdom

49. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, Switzerland

50. Purdue University System, USA

51. University of Chicago, USA

52. Oregon Health & Science University, USA

53. University of Manchester, United Kingdom

54. Indiana University System, USA

55. University of Montpellier, France

56. University of Munich, Germany

57. Technical University of Denmark, Denmark

58. Emory University, USA

59. Peking University, China

60. Sorbonne University, France

61. University of British Columbia, Canada

62. Delft University of Technology, Netherlands

63. National University of Singapore, Singapore

64. Princeton University, USA

65. University of Zurich, Switzerland

66. Hanyang University, South Korea

67. Case Western Reserve University, USA

68. Yonsei University, South Korea

69. Rutgers State University-New Brunswick, USA

70. Boston University, USA

71. University of Massachusetts System, USA

72. Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany

73. Wake Forest University, USA

74. Keio University, Japan

75. Korea University, South Korea

76. University of Florida, USA

77. Leiden University, Netherlands

78. University of Paris Descartes – Paris 5, France

79. Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel

80. University of Cincinnati, USA

81. University of Freiburg, Germany

82. Ruprecht Karl University Heidelberg, Germany

83. State University of New York System, USA

84. University of Claude Bernard – Lyon 1, France

85. University of Virginia, USA

86. Dresden University of Technology, Germany

87. University of Iowa, USA

88. Ghent University, Belgium

89. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

90. Hokkaido University, Japan

91. Tel Aviv University, Israel

92. Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany

93. Zhejiang University, China

94. Fudan University, China

95. University of Miami, USA

96. Arizona State University, USA

97. University of Paris Sud – Paris 11, France

98. Gwangju Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea

99. Nagoya University, Japan

100. Free University of Berlin

The Reuters report states that a key factor was this year’s ranking was ‘Geopolitical trends.’ The United States is dominating the list with 46 universities among the top 100. This year the Chinese varsities have increased their presence.