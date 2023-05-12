36 PGIMER nursing students face action for missing 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Thirty-six students of PGIMER’s National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) were barred from leaving their hostel for a week for not attending a programme where the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast, according to an official order.

The hospital authorities had made it compulsory for the first and third-year students to listen to the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, broadcast on April 30, at the institute. However, 36 girl students from NINE didn’t turn up.

Following this, the hospital authorities issued an order on May 3 informing the students — 28 from the third year and eight from the first year — that they would not be allowed to step out of the hostel for a week.

When contacted, NINE Principal Sukhpal Kaur said the PGIMER authorities will comment on the matter. The NINE warden had recently conveyed to the first and third-year students that it was compulsory for them to listen to the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at lecture theatre-1 on April 30, the notice stated.

The students were also warned that outings of those who do not attend the programme would be cancelled, it said. However, despite repeated reminders from the warden and the hostel coordinator, 36 students did not attend, the notice said.

