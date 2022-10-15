318 graduate across ISB programmes for senior executives, working professionals & family business

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Saturday, October 15th, celebrated the graduation of 318 students at its Hyderabad campus across a range of its programmes that included PGPMAX Class of 2021, PGPpro Class of 2021 and PGP MFAB Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Sharing the break up of the programmes and the number of students graduating in each, a note shared by the school said the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX Class of 2021) saw 69 students graduating. In its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Working Professionals (PGPpro Class of 2021- Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru cohorts) – 192 students and Post Graduate Programme in Management for Family Business (PGP MFAB Class of 2020 and 2021) – 57 graduated.

The graduation day commenced with the ceremonial procession led by the Dean, Chief Guest, Deputy Dean and other senior faculty members.

Congratulating the graduating students, the chief guest Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Laurus Labs, and ISB alumnus from the PGPMAX Class of 2011, said: “A leader has to share his friends, wealth, and success, and not look for scapegoats among his employees. Don’t share the blame, share the fame.” He also said that the ability to accept a mistake is very important for a leader. “This was the biggest lesson from my career,” he said.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB described the graduating batches as “the most resilient in the history of ISB, so far, as they graduated through the two difficult years of a global pandemic.” He encouraged the students to act immediately to help improve the lives of those not as privileged.

The School also celebrated the accomplishments of its students and gave away awards to students who excelled in academics, extra-curricular activities, and those who had demonstrated exemplary leadership skills throughout the programme. Awards were also given to the best faculty and academic associates. The graduation ceremony ended with the formal hat toss by the jubilant graduating students in the presence of their family members and friends.