300 institutions to be developed as centres of excellence for capacity building of teachers: Dharmendra Pradhan

The 300 institutions will include 100 from school education, 100 from higher education and 100 from skill.

Written by FE Education
Pradhan said to be future-ready, one has to think about skilling in Indian languages.
Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan said that capacity building of teachers is a priority and from this academic year, 300 institutions including 100 from school education, 100 from higher education and 100 from skill will be developed as centres-of-excellence.

Pradhan was delivering the valedictory address at the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam which concluded on Sunday with education leaders resolving to work collectively for transforming India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to convert National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines into textbooks. All educational and skill institutions will have to work with interest on this,” Pradhan said.

The minister also stressed ensuring continuous efforts towards the capacity building of the youth and enabling effective college governance. He said schools selected for the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme are the primary laboratory for the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and asked the heads of educational institutions to make concerted efforts to strengthen the school ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam at the old Pragati Maidan. It was jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and coincided with the third anniversary of the NEP 2020.

The prime minister released the first instalment of Rs 630 crore under the PM SHRI scheme for 6,207 schools. He also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages. 

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 10:50 IST

