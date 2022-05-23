Ed-tech startup XOOG raises $150k in pre-seed round

Bangalore based ed-tech startup, XOOG has raised $150K in pre-seed round with a series of institutional and individual investors investing in the startup. Participants in the round were Seetharaman Thiruvenkatam, Kavitha Seetharaman, Prasad Prabhakaran and Prashanth Prabhakaran. The round also saw further participation from existing investor Marwari Catalysts.

The company claims to utilise the seed capital for improving the value proposition by enhancing the ecosystem for talent showcasing and enrichment, to onboard more users using performance marketing and growth hack, expand their product engineering team and to accelerate its product-led growth in order to expand its footprint in India as well as globally.

Founded by Karishma Seetharaman and Ritvik Raj Prasannakumar in 2020, XOOG claims to provide a Safe Social platform with skill clubs for students to showcase, compete and earn rewards.

“XOOG helps students showcase their skills, their daily learnings, achievements and progress to the world, get rated by their peers, enhance their future and earn scholarships and rewards in return,” Seetharaman, Co-founder and CTO, XOOG said. Accelerated by Marwari Catalysts, XOOG was selected out of 500 startups in the accelerator’s cohort program, ‘Thrive’.

“A range of viable career options are coming up in India, beyond the traditional vocations of engineering and medicine. And with the opening of new frontiers in the Indian education sector that has paved the way for a comprehensive vision on education, XOOG is perfectly positioned in providing a platform for talented students to showcase their skills and as a result giving a new definition to the education system of India,” Seetharaman, MD of Shri Hari Venkateshwara Paper Mills said.

With inputs from PTI.

